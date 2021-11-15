Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks during a campaign sortie in Ilocos Sur on February 18, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said the arrest of Pharmally executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani in the city will not affect the good reputation of her hometown.

The Dargani siblings, who were cited in contempt for failing to submit documents subpoenaed by the Senate over an allegedly anomalous procurement of COVID-19 supplies, were nabbed in Davao late Sunday as they boarded a private plane headed to Malaysia.

“It only shows na we are open. Ang atoang siyudad dili sarado sa mga kinahanglan buhaton sa atong gobyerno (Ang ating lungsod ay hindi sarado sa mga kailangan gawin ng ating gobyerno), whether it is from the judiciary, the legislative, or the executive branches of government,” Duterte-Carpio said in her weekly radio interview.

“We have nothing to hide here in Davao City."

Senators earlier said that Pharmally officials, who have been trying to evade the Senate panel investigating the, see Davao as a “safe haven."

“They chartered a private plane and were leaving via Davao where they figured they could be safe and make law enforcement officers pause or hesitate to arrest them,” Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Richard Gordon told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Aside from the Dargani siblings, former Presidential economic adviser Michael Yang and former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao have allegedly holed up in Davao City when attending the Senate’s virtual hearings.

Lao is a resident of Davao, while Yang stayed in a hotel there.

“Davao City may be a common ‘safe haven’ for the likes of Michael Yang, Christopher Lao and well, almost for the Darganis,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a separate text message.

Davao City is the bailiwick of President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara's father.

A government video earlier showed Duterte meeting Pharmally executives with Yang in attendance in Davao City in March 2017, regarding the company's possible business activities in the country.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

