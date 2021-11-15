Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for their pediatric residents, who will be administered with either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on Nov. 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 40 percent of its target population against the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said on Monday, as infections continued to go down.

Authorities have administered some 69.7 million COVID-19 shots, of which around 38.1 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

At least 31,570,463 million people or 40.93 percent of the target were fully immunized as of Sunday, he said in a press briefing.

In Metro Manila, authorities have fully vaccinated at least 9 million people or 92.12 percent of target groups, Roque said.

The Philippines has recorded some 2.8 million overall coronavirus cases.

Roque said the positivity rate or or percentage of all coronavirus tests that are positive has gone down to 3.9 percent, lower than the 5 percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

To ramp up immunizations, authorities aim to vaccinate 15 million people in a 3-day campaign late this November.