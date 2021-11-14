Watch more on iWantTFC

How soon can the Department of Health recommend a possible de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila?

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the National Capital Region is considered "low risk" for COVID-19 as COVID infections continue to decline in the region while the vaccination rate remains high.

She noted that sustaining the low risk rating for 2 incubation periods could lead to further de-escalation of coronavirus restrictions.

"Nasa low risk ang NCR. Ang vaccination coverage ay mataas naman po pero meron tayong tinatawag na dapat ma sustain natin 'yung low risk for 2 incubation periods...Patuloy pa rin ang ating evaluation. Kung tutuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba, saka tayo makakapagsabi kung mag de de-escalate tayo further," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

The capital region's 13 million people shifted to Alert 2 from Alert 3 last November 4, allowing more businesses to reopen and easing restrictions on going out.

DOH data show NCR averaged 427 COVID cases from November 6-12, which is 5 percent lower than the previous week. Testing, however, is low in Metro Manila.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said COVID-19 restrictions could further ease in Metro Manila depending on the data.

"Kung ang datos ay patuloy namang bumababa… posible na kapag below 1,000 tayo or 500 [cases] per day, baka puwede nating ibaba pa ng Alert Level 1," he said in a televised public briefing.

(If the data continue to go down, it is possible that if we fall below 1,000 or 500 cases per day, we could go down to Alert Level 1.)

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said NCR may qualify to be under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 by Dec. 1, but its nearly 13.5 million people should continue to be cautious to avert another surge in infections.

He said that aside from proper wearing of face masks, it is important for the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the challenge to ramp up the inoculation, including to cover those who are hesitant to receive the jabs.

As of Nov. 11, some 30.8 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness, representing nearly 40 percent of the government's target of 77.1 million to achieve herd immunity, monitoring by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

According to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, an area can be placed under Alert Level 1 if case transmission is low and decreasing, total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate are low.

Under this category, intrazonal and interzonal movement is allowed regardless of age and comorbidities.

Also, all establishments are allowed to operate, people are allowed to work, and activities are permitted to be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity, subject to minimum public health standards.

Face-to-face classes for basic education, however, will still be subject to prior approval of the Office of the President.

Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's GDP, is under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month.