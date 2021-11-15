Local govts, hospitals can procure COVID-19 drug ronapreve: DOH

MANILA - Local governments and hospitals can procure investigational drug ronapreve which is used for COVID-19 treatment, the Department of Health said Monday.

The agency has issued administrative order 2021-0053, dated Nov. 8, which allows medical facilities and local governments to procure investigational drugs with emergency use authorization (EUA), said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"So 'di na kailangan DOH pa ang bumili tapos magpa-allocate pa sa lahat ng ospital para mas mabilis at magamit agad ng ating mga kababayang nangangailangan ng mga ganitong gamot," she told reporters.

(So the DOH doesn't need to be the one to procure it and allocate to all hospitals, which would make the process faster and enable the public to use these drugs.)

The Food and Drug Administration on October 1 granted an EUA to ronapreve, also called REGEN-COV in the United States and manufactured by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche.

Philippine health authorities are also using molnupiravir, remdesivir, tocilizumab and baricitinib as COVID-19 investigational drugs.