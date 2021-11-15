MANILA - The Philippines' election code must be amended to remove voluntary substitutions, Senator and presidential candidate Panfilo Lacson said Monday after President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter sought to run in next year's elections.

Lacson said he and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III "agreed we should take a serious look in amending the election code."

"We need to legislate because of as of now, there's nothing in the law that prohibits Comelec from changing the resolution so naging ganyan ang situation ," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Dapat kasama lang in case of death or incapacity, nothing more. Kasi kapag voluntary dun lumalabas ang abuso."

(Substitution must only be allowed in case of death or incapacity, nothing more because when it becomes voluntary that's when abuse occurs.)

The President will run for vice president in next year's elections, according to his long-time aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who will seek the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, meantime, substituted Lakas-CMD “placeholder” bet Lyle Uy as Lakas-CMD's vice presidential bet.

"Personally I’m not surprised anymore. You know naman how the father and daughter are in terms of relationship, specifically sa politics," Lacson said.