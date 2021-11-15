Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson delivers his speech during the oath-taking of supporters at the Loyola St. Plaza in Carmona, Cavite on November 05, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday said senatorial candidates running under his 2022 slate are allowed to campaign under other presidential contenders provided that they would not openly endorse any contenders for the 2 highest elected positions.

“Hindi namin sila ide-demand na kami dalhin but at least have the courtesy na wag isigaw sa entablado 'yung napupusuan nila. Sa kanila na lang siguro 'yun,” Lacson told ANC’s Headstart.

(We will not demand that they endorse us wherever they go, but they should at least have the courtesy not to mention the names of who they will vote for on stage. They should keep it to themselves.)

“Awkward naman siguro kung kasama namin sila sa entablado, iba 'yung isisgaw nilang president at vice president,” he said.

(It would be awkward if they are on our stage and yet they are campaigning for another president.)

The practice of having guest candidates - or aspirants who are campaigning under multiple parties and slates - is the consequence of not having a 2-party system in the Philippines, the senator said.

While Lacson said that having guest candidates is something that “cannot be avoided” under the current setup, the lawmaker said he is in favor of “overhauling the political party system” in the Philippines to curb this practice.

“There must be an overarching solution,” he said.

“We should really overhaul ‘yung political party system sa ating bansa (in our country),” he said.

Lacson’s Partido Reporma will be fielding 2 senatorial candidates next year, while his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III’s Nationalist People’s Coalition included at least 5 of their members in the said slate.

Among the guest candidates in the Lacson-Sotto team are their colleagues in the Senate who are vying for reelection, namely senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Joel Villanueva.

The tandem has also adopted former Vice President Jejomar Binay, former Sen. JV Ejercito, and radio host Raffy Tulfo who are also hoping to land a Senate seat.