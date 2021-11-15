Pupils observe minimum health protocols as they attend the first day of limited face to face classes at the Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan on November 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday reminded schools to enforce its policy barring armed people from schools after policemen with guns were photographed inside a public school in Pangasinan.

As seen in photos in the news and social media, heavily armed cops were inside a classroom at Longos Elementary School in Alaminos City, one of the public schools participating in the pilot implementation of limited in-person classes that began Monday.

The photo drew criticism from various social media users, who pointed out that the presence of armed cops in the classroom was a violation of the DepEd's National Policy Framework on Learners and Schools as Zones of Peace.

The DepEd, citing a report from its field unit, explained that the police officers were part of the security detail of a local government official who visited the school.

"To prevent similar incidents in the future, we are reminding our field officials and school heads to strictly enforce our National Policy Framework on Learners and Schools as Zones of Peace," it said in a statement.

The DepEd's policy states that "schools, as a general rule, should be free from the presence of armed combatants, whether they be from government forces or armed groups."

"Armed force protection units from government forces, if needed, shall be situated proximate to the school and not inside the school," according to the department order.

In a statement, Alaminos City Mayor Bryan Celeste said the armed police officer was not part of his security detail, and was part of the security team requested by the school.

"Contrary to the statement of the DepEd and the media, THE OFFICER IS NOT PART OF MY SECURITY DETAIL as he is, in fact, part of the security team requested by a school official of Longos Elementary School to provide security for members and officials of the PCOO, the media, the DepEd, and other VIP to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, teachers, parents and stakeholders," he said in a Facebook post.

Celeste also posted the request letter by the school's head teacher addressed to the chief of police of Alaminos City.

A hundred public schools in areas "low risk" to COVID-19 have reopened to students for limited in-person classes after over a year of distance learning due to the COVID pandemic.