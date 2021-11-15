Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar on Monday filed his candidacy for senator under Partido Reporma of presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson, substituting for Paolo Capino.

Capino, a radio commentator and PWD advocate, withdrew his Senate bid last week, citing his "slim to none" chances to win.

Eleazar, 56, retired as chief of the Philippine National Police last week, serving as head of the force for around 6 months.

"Pagkatapos ng more than 38 years in the public service, nagpahinga lang ako ng isang araw... At kahapon nga ako'y nanumpa sa Partido Reporma, at ngayon andito para humarap sa panibagong hamon sa paglilingkod sa bayan," Eleazar told reporters after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Monday is the last day for substitution of candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections.

Aside from advocating reforms in the police, Eleazar promised to push for Capino's projects for PWD if elected senator.

In July, he said he "does not want to entertain" calls for him to run in next year's elections.

Eleazar was commander of the PNP Task Force COVID Shield and was also chief of the Metro Manila police office.

Former PNP chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa had sought and won a Senate seat after pioneering the administration's drug war. Lacson was also a PNP chief before his foray into politics.

During Eleazar's oath-taking as a Partido Reporma member on Sunday, Lacson noted that the party's founder, Renato de Villa, was also a former chief of the uniformed service.

According to Lacson, "Eleazar shares the ideals and qualities of Partido Reporma in terms of tough and trustworthy leadership in public service."

"Eleazar’s addition to the Partido Reporma senatorial slate reinforces the Lacson-Sotto campaign’s edge in integrity, experience and courage in public service, as they expect the former PNP Chief to bring his toughness on crime and police abuse to the Senate with respect to legislation relevant to peace and order," the presidential aspirant said.

Lacson is running with Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III as his vice presidential bet.