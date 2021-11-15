Courtesy of PIA Ilocos Norte Facebook page

Former congressman Rodolfo "Rudy" Fariñas filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor in Ilocos Norte through substitution on Monday.

He replaced Juner Ner Jacinto as the "Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma" bet in the province's gubernatorial race, as the period of substitution of candidates ended on Monday.

Fariñas will run against incumbent Gov. Matthew Manotoc, the son of Sen. Imee Marcos, in the 2022 elections.

Farinas served as Ilocos Norte governor from 1989 to 1998. He then won the congressional seat in the province's 1st district and held that post from 2010 until 2019.

After his stint in the House ended, Farinas filed his COC for governor but pulled out of the race.

— Report from Grace Alba

