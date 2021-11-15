Drilon urges reconsideration for DOST's slashed budget

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Monday urged government to reconsider reviewing the slashed budget of the Department of Science and Technology.

The proposed DOST spending plan for 2022 will be P23.79 billion, which is lower than this year's P24.9 billion.

Malacañang reportedly slashed P860 million while Congress took further lowered the DOST's budget by P262 million.



Drilon said the Duterte administration's priorities are in the wrong direction, noting the country's controversial anti-communist task force was allotted more than P30 billion by the executive department, before the Senate slashed it.

The senator noted agencies under the DOST such as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA); and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) will be greatly affected by the department's budget cut.

Drilon said the Philippine Science High School will also be affected by it.

In July, DOST Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña said the agency's current budget has not reached the benchmark set by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Last year, the DOST said it could only support 88 projects out of the 888 R&D proposals it received for 2021.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES