President Rodrigo Duterte extends his hand to his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who showed a gesture of respect during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) Thanksgiving Night at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on June 24, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — "Family ties will prevail," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said on Monday as the upcoming 2022 elections feature a potential 11th-hour challenge by the country's chief executive against his own daughter for the vice presidency.

Duterte over the weekend questioned why his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio filed a candidacy for the No. 2 job despite her lead in opinion polls for the presidency.

His Communications secretary, Martin Andanar, said on Saturday the 76-year old leader, who only last month promised to retire from politics, would throw his hat in the vice presidential ring next year and run against his daughter.

“As Presidential spokesperson, I only care about the President and his relationship with the daughter. Alam naman nating lahat na may mga pamilya na family ties will prevail against all odds,” said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque, when asked what would happen on the alliance among the Duterte, Marcos, and Arroyo families.

(We all know there are families in which family ties will prevail against all odds.)

The President has described his daughter's bid for the vice presidency as a decision of the camp of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., which said it would support her candidacy. Duterte-Carpio is running under Lakas-CMD led by former Pres. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Roque said he would announce Duterte's election plans around 2:30 p.m. Monday, hours before the deadline for parties to switch their candidates.

He said while the Duterte father and daughter have yet to talk with each other following the weekend's developments, she remained the President's "favorite."

"Wala naman pong problema sa samahan siguro ng mag-ama. Ang sinabi lang ni Presidente, hindi nagkonsulta si Mayor Sara ng kaniyang mga political plans, pero medyo siyempre nagtatampo dahil hindi nga siya nakonsulta," Roque said in a press briefing.

(There is perhaps no problem in the relationship of the father and daughter. The President only said Mayor Sara did not consult him on her political plans, but of course, he was a bit hurt.)

"Pero alam n'yo po, si Mayor Sara, paboritong paboritong anak po 'yan ng ating Presidente. Sabihin na lang natin na gaya ng kahit anong relasyong pamilya, minsan nagkakatampuhan. Pero wala pong kaduda-duda, nagmamahalan po ang mag-ama," he continued.

(But you know, Mayor Sara is our President's favorite. Let us just say that like any other family, sometimes there are differences. But there is not doubt, they love each other.) — With a report from Reuters