Davao City lifts RT-PCR testing for air travel passengers starting Nov. 16

Davao City Government

MANILA -- Davao City is lifting the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for arriving air passengers starting Tuesday, Nov.16, amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the Davao region.

In her weekly radio interview, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said that Councilor Mabel Acosta, who authored the mandatory testing ordinance in the city, readily agreed to put “testing before travel” policy on hold.

“Nag-discuss na mi kaganina sa nagsulat sa ordinansa and nag-ingon ko sa iyaha kung pwede put on hold the implementation of the ordinance in lieu of the Alert Level 2 status nato,” the local chief executive said.

(We have discussed a while ago with the author of the ordinance. I told her if we can put on hold the implementation of the ordinance in lieu of the our Alert Level 2 status.)

In March, the city council implemented City Ordinance No. 0477-21, Series of 2021, mandating testing for those entering Davao City via the Davao International Airport.

Under it, a negative RT-PCR swab test was required for inbound Davao travellers, while a Philippine Red Cross saliva test taken within 24-72 hours was asked of those leaving the city.

The whole Davao Region is now under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month. Active COVID-19 cases are now at 1,780, while the positivity rate has been at 3 percent for the last three days.

Based on Departmenrt of Health data, as of November 8, there are 1,512,448 individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Davao Region.

The widening vaccination coverage in the country has been cited as among main reasons for the decline in new infections observed since October.

--report from Hernel Tocmo

