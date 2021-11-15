Biliran, Davao de Oro governors withdraw reelection bid

Courtesy of Davao de Oro LGU and Dwight Anthony Inchoco II

The governors of the provinces of Biliran and Davao de Oro on Monday dropped their bid for reelection in the 2022 elections.

Biliran Governor Rogelio Espina withdrew his candidacy, and his son Gerard will be running for the gubernatorial race in his stead.

His daughter Gretchen will be substituting for Gerard, who is the incumbent mayor of Naval, Biliran.

In Davao de Oro, Governor Tyron Uy also withdrew his Certificate of Candidacy at the local office of the Commission of Elections.

He will be substituted by his father Arturo, a former Davao de Oro governor.

The Commission on Elections has announced that voting hours on the May 9, 2022 national and local elections would be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., or an hour longer from the duration of the 2019 midterm polls.

More than 18,000 national and local elective posts are up for grabs in next year's elections.

—With a report from Jenette Fariola-Ruedas and Hernel Tocmo