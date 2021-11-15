Andaya to run for Camarines Sur governor anew

Former congressman Rolando Andaya Jr. will run for governor of Camarines Sur anew after he dropped his bid for the congressional seat of the province's 1st district on Monday.

He replaced Russel Bañes, the previous candidate of Nationalist People’s Coalition for the gubernatorial post in Camarines Sur. Andaya's sister, Maribel Eusebio-Andaya, will run for the House seat instead.

The former Camarines Sur 1st District representative will face Luigi Villafuerte, brother of outgoing Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte; incumbent vice governor Imelda Papin; and independent candidates Irineo Bongat Jr. and Richard Cabal.

Andaya lost to Gov. Villafuerte for the gubernatorial post in a tight race in 2019.

>>>https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/05/14/19/halalanresults-villafuerte-edges-out-andaya-for-camsur-governor

Meanwhile, actor Anjo Yllana withdrew his bid for representative of Camarines Sur's 4th district. He was replaced by former San Jose town, Camarines Sur mayor Antonio Chavez. The latter will be challenging incumbent Rep. Arnie Fuentebella.

— Report from Aireen Perol

