Glory Awardees Karen Davila, Deo Endrinal underscore importance of serving Filipinos

ABS-CBN's Karen Davila and Deo Endrinal during their virtual speeches at this year's Glory Awards, handed out by the UP College of Mass Communication Alumni Association.

MANILA — Kapamilya honorees at this year’s Glory Awards on Saturday emphasized the importance of serving Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s free TV platforms.

Deo Endrinal, head of ABS-CBN’s content production unit Dreamscape Entertainment and the Glory recipient for television arts, said ABS-CBN’s shutdown led to the network’s reinvention in the digital sphere to provide entertainment to Filipinos.

“After burning to ashes, the phoenix is slowly rising again, thanks to our resilient teams, our partners in advertising, the business community and the loyal Kapamilyas who continue to savor our content, not anymore as their stable free TV . . . but in the platform of their choice at the time that they want,” Endrinal said in his virtual speech, adding that a life in service is a life worth living.

“Never be afraid to tread in the unknown. If you want it, nothing in the universe can stop you from starting over again. Resources do not define creativity because it has no limits,” Endrinal said.

Some of the most successful ABS-CBN programs from the 1990s up to the present bear his imprint — from “Showbiz Lingo”, “The Buzz”, “Today With Kris”, “Game Ka Na Ba?”, “Mula Sa Puso”, “ASAP” and recent hits “May Bukas Pa”, “Tayong Dalawa”, “Walang Hanggan” and “Ang Probinsyano”.

The denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise pushed the network to find a new home on YouTube and Facebook, where Endrinal helped Kapamilya Online Live garner millions of subscribers in record time and continues to develop new content.

This year’s Glory awardee for broadcast journalism Karen Davila, meanwhile, described her field as her calling.

“I know that I was there for a purpose and I was there to make a difference. Now that difference may not be big at that moment in time but it was a cumulative effort of excellence every single day and that consistency of integrity and the way I did my work,” Davila said.

She credited her mother for the mindset of “excellence” that was imparted to her, saying it is important to always do tasks wholeheartedly.

Her long-running daily show, “Headstart,” on ANC puts newsmakers on the proverbial hot seat to shed light on current and controversial issues.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“I feel very blessed to be doing something that I love . . . I believe that broadcast journalism is a calling, working in television, on radio, all the years that I have done documentaries, all the years I have done commentary in DZMM, and now even all the years that I have been interviewing newsmakers on ’Headstart’,” Davila said.

This year’s honorees, selected by a jury of their peers, included Dr. Rey de la Cruz (special education), Dr. Monina Movido-Escalada (development communication), Lutgardo Labad (arts and culture advocacy), and Criselda Yabes (literary journalism).

The Glory Awards, handed out annually by the UP College of Mass Communication Alumni Association (UPCMCAA), honor alumni whose work goes beyond “the usual” consistent track record of excellence.