'Babagsak kayo': Roque warns Ateneo students over mass strike

MANILA - Presidential spokesman Harry Roque warned Ateneo de Manila students that they might fail their requirements after calling for a mass strike against government's "criminally neglectful response” to recent typhoons.

The group of students, in a statement, said it has pledged to withhold the submission of any school requirements beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, until "national government heeds the people’s demands for proper calamity aid and pandemic response."

"Babagsak po kayo dahil bilang isang dating propesor, kahit anong dahilan ang sinasabi niyong strike, 'pag di kayo sumunod sa academic requirements, mawawalan kayo ng kinabukasan, 'di kayo makaka-graduate sa Ateneo," he told ABS-CBN News.

(You will fail your studies because as a former professor, no matter what reason, if you don't submit your academic requirements, you will have no future, you won't be able to graduate from Ateneo.)

According to university student publication The Guidon, 581 students have signed the declaration as of late Saturday.

“We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to the state’s blatant incompetence. We cannot prioritize our schoolwork when our countrymen are suffering unnecessarily at the hands of those in power," they said.

“We strike in solidarity with the students who are victims of calamities and of COVID-19, who cannot be expected to catch-up with their studies within 3 to 5 working days. From the beginning, no student should have been left behind.”

The group also said many Ateneans were involved in typhoon response.

"On top of their responsibilities, these students have gone the extra mile to help our fellow Filipinos," it said.

Ulysses, the 21st storm to enter the country this year, inundated large swaths of Luzon from Wednesday night until Thursday, leaving at least 67 dead and displacing hundreds of thousands as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

