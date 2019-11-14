Signal No. 1 remains up in 5 areas, as Ramon nears Luzon

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 remains hoisted in 5 areas as tropical storm Ramon approaches Luzon Thursday night, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Catanduanes, Isabela, northern Aurora, Cagayan and Polillo island will experience wind speeds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) and intermittent rains, weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

Ramon was last seen 475 kilometers east of Baler town, Aurora as of 10 p.m., packing 65 kph winds and 80 kph gusts.

Moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 kph, the tropical cyclone is expected to hit northern Luzon land Sunday, Mendoza added.

On Friday, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains could be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, northern Aurora, Polillo and Bicol.

On Saturday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains could be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela.

Apayao, northern Aurora, and the rest of Isabela and Cagayan will have light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

Classes in several provinces were suspended on Friday due to the effects of Ramon.

