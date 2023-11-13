PAGASA image.

MANILA - The tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is struggling to maintain its strength due to the unfavorable environment, the state weather bureau said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the tropical depression was last located 1,655 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is expected to move erratically and may meander near or around its present position in the next 12 to 24 hours “as it remains highly disorganized”, PAGASA also said.

PAGASA said the tropical depression may enter PAR late Wednesday or early Thursday. It will then be assigned the name “Kabayan”.

Due to unfavorable environment, the tropical depression may struggle to intensify or even maintain its strength in the next 24 to 36 hours.

There is also an increasing possibility that it may weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

“However, a slight improvement in environmental conditions may allow for some limited intensification by Wednesday, allowing the system to reach tropical storm category by Thursday,” PAGASA said.

The eastern portion of Mindanao may begin to experience heavy rains “due to the interaction between the tropical cyclone and a possible shear line related to the forecast surge of the northeast monsoon”.

By Saturday, Bicol region and most of Visayas, especially the eastern portion, may also experience heavy rains.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO