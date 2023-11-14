Solon says PFP, Lakas-CMD emerging as dominant parties

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. talks to the new members of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas at Malacañang Palace on Thursday, August 24, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA Pool.

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Speaker Martin Romualdez's Lakas CMD are poised to become the leading administration parties as politicians realign ahead of the upcoming national elections and after recent talks of a split in the administration's Uniteam with Vice-President Sara Duterte.

"These parties are both aligned with the administration of Pres. Marcos, [and] there could be an alliance,"PDP Laban Vice-President for Mindanao, Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel told media.

"If you recall several months ago, all political parties signed an alliance with Lakas CMD. Kung natatandaan ninyo, in fact, PDP Laban also signed an alliance with PDP sa tingin ko both of these parties will be ika ngang magiging administration party," he added.

Pimentel himself is also inclined to leave the party chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte, who had earlier called the institution rotten after it removed the Vice President's confidential funds in the 2024 budget.

"Well, I'm still waiting for developments, but I'm already weighing my options. Most probably I'll also be transferring to another party," Pimentel said.

"I believe it could also be one of the main reasons why they have decided to transfer to other political parties, because they could not anymore reconcile their mandate, their duties and functions as members of the House of Representatives to their duties and functions as members of PDP Laban," Pimentel explained.

The resignations began with Senior Deputy Speaker Gonzales who publicly resigned from the party during the House's plenary session last week, when he successfully lobbied the chamber to approve a resolution in defense of the institution from Duterte's attacks.

"We as members of Congress should also be aligned or attuned with the direction of the leadership, but it seems that the direction of PDP Laban is going another direction. So probably, the members deemed it prudent to transfer to other parties because we cannot serve 2 masters," Pimentel said.

According to Pimental, right now the PDP Laban has 15 members. But he believes at the end of the realignments, the party maybe left with 4-5 members.

"As of today we only have 15 members of PDP Laban left. When the 19th Congress started or opened, there were 65 members. But through the months, medyo nalalagasan na, and with the recent developments mas lalong dumami yung nagtransfer sa ibang mga partido," Pimentel said.

Pimentel listed the following PDP Laban Members who left the party for Lakas CMD: Senior Deputy Speaker Dong Gonzales, Cong. Carmelo Lazatin, Cong. Zaldy Villa, Cong. Glona Labadlabad, Cong. Edu Rama, Cong. Edwin Olivarez, and Cong. Antonino Calixto.

Pimentel, in the meantime, identified the following PDP Laban members who left for PFP: Congw. Jam Agarao, Congw. Rida Robes, Congw. Kiko Benitez, Congw. Marlyn Primicias Agabas, Cong, Richard Gomez and Congw. Linabelle Villarica.

Pimentel listed the following as remaining PDP Laban Congressmen: Party President Rep. Jose Alvarez, Rep. Eric Martinez, Rep. Ara Kho, Rep. Richard Kho, Rep. Tonton Kho, Rep. Carl Cari, Rep. Joel Sacdalan, Rep. Rose Panotes, Rep. Dale Corvera, Rep. Khalid Dimaporo, Rep. Ysabel Zamora, Rep. Mitch Cajayon Uy, Divine Yu and Ruwel Gonzaga

"I have learned from the members that in the coming weeks they will also be transferring to other political parties," Pimentel added.

Pimentel added that another factor is the usual realignment ahead of every election.

Pimentel recalled that at the height of the PDP Laban's power, it had 120 Congressmen during the 17th Congress under President Rodrigo Duterte.