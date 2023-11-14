Ombudsman Samuel Martires gets sworn into office, Aug. 6, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Tuesday said information from “Marites” or from rumor mills and sometimes from the media would compensate for the reduced confidential funds of his office.



Speaking to reporters after the Senate plenary deemed submitted the proposed P5.34 billion 2024 budget of the Office of the Ombudsman, Martires said information gathered from informal sources and not through the use of confidential funds would still have to be validated.



“Daanin mo sa ngiti baka matulungan ka ng iba, idaan mo sa pagma-Marites. In fact, to be honest with you, kung minsan nakakapulot ako ng impormasyon dahil sa inyo, and with that, all I have to do is to validate the information I got from the members of press,” Martires said.

The budget of the Office of the Ombudsman breezed through the Senate plenary without any interpellation from senators.

Following intense scrutiny of confidential and intelligence funds of civilian agencies, Martires said the confidential funds of the Ombudsman was decreased to P1 million from the Department of Budget and Management’s proposed P51 million confidential funds.

He said the P1 million confidential funds of his office would be spent for case investigations, among others.

“As usual we will use that for the investigation of case, marami tayong pinaggagamitan ng ano, security of some of our offices,” Martires said.

Martires added that the Office of the Ombudsman would investigate government offices allegedly providing legitimate identification cards to the foreign workers of some Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations hubs in Metro Manila which authorities recently raided.

“We will see kasi itong issue sa passports, BIR, genuine. We still have to investigate this, sino ang mga involved na tao,” Martires said.