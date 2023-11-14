Kampanyang 'BBMG' ng DOT umarangkada sa London

LONDON – Magagandang balita ang dala ng Department of Tourism sa World Travel Market London 2023, na ginanap November 6 hanggang November 8 sa Excel London.

Limang nominasyon ang nasungkit ng Pilipinas sa World Travel Awards ngayong taon, kabilang dito ang world's leading island destination. World's Leading Beach Destination, World's Leading Dive Destination, World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, partikular na ang Intramuros at ang World's Leading Tourist Board, ang Department of Tourism.

Karangalan din sa Pilipinas dahil matapos ang 24 taon, si DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco ang umuupong UNWTO Vice-President for Asia and the Pacific. Pero ang mas magandang balita, ayon sa ilang foreign at local travel companies, patuloy na dumarami ang mga nagkaka-interes na dumayo sa bansa.

“The Philippines is definitely worth visiting. Everyone is always so friendly and the weather is great; and diving which we specialise, in has got something for everybody. Whatever you want, the Philippines has something to offer,” sabi ni Joanna Charter, Diver, Product Executive, The Natural Travel Collection.

“Immediately from the time that we reopened last year, the demand has been constant. Ang maganda, karamihan galing sa mga long-haul markets natin, Europe, North America, which is what we want kasi yun ang mga spending market talaga,” sabi ni Jose Clemente III, President, Rajah Tours Philippines.

Ayon kay Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, mas pinaigting ng DOT ang mga programa ng ahensya sa ilalim ng Love The Philippines campaign, lalo pa't malaki ang ambag ng turismo sa paglago ng ekonomiya.

“It accounts, at the moment for over 6.4% of our GDP, and in 2019, nearly 13% of our GDP. In 2022, tourism employed over 5.35 million Filipinos, multiply that by the average number of Filipinos per family. that’s easily concluded that tourism supports a quarter of a million of our entire population.” sabi ni Sec. Christina Frasco, Dept. Of Tourism.

Bagamat may kontrobersya sa simula ng kampanya sabi ng Kalihim, ito ang natutunan ng kanyang departamento:

“What we’ve learned from launching Love The Philippines is it resonates very deeply amongst our fellow Filipinos as well as our international guests worldwide. they not only like the Philippines, they love the Philippines,” saad ni Frasco.

Kasabay naman ng paglahok ng DOT sa World Travel Market, inilunsad din ng ahensya ang innovative online referral program nito na ‘Bisita, Be My Guest’ o BBMG sa London.

Kaisa ang Tourism Promotions Board at Department of Migrant Workers, hinihikayat ng DOT ang mga miyembro ng Filipino community sa United Kingdom na imbitahin ang kanilang mga kaibigan o kakilalang banyaga na bumista sa Pilipinas.

Kapalit nito, makakatanggap sila ng insentibo at pagkakataong manalo ng mga papremyo. Kaya naman ang ilang taga-UK, sabik nang madiskubre ang ganda ng Pilipinas at maging bahagi ng programa.

“I think it’s great that the Philippines is making this effort to let the tourism industry recover and bring more foreign tourists into the Philippines. I have been there myself on several occasions and it’s such a beautiful country and I can’t wait to go back there in such a beautiful place,” sabi ni Keith Brown, negosyante mula sa Scotland.

Itinituturing ng gobyerno na tourism ambassadors ang Overseas Filipinos (OFs) saan mang panig ng mundo. Kaya umaasa ang kagawaran na susuportahan ng mga Pilipino na nasa abroad ang nasabing programa.

Ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs, umaabot na sa higit 200,00 ang mga Pilipinong naninirahan at nagtatrabaho sa UK.

Video courtesy of the Department of Tourism: