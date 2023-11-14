House panel OKs bill granting more benefits to retiring gov't workers

MANILA — The House Committee on Civil Service and Professional regulation approved Tuesday a bill aiming to grant more benefits to government employees who will retire by age 65.

The amendment will change the current system for mandatory retirees who reach age 65 whose benefits are averaged. The proposal will ensure they get the maximum benefits by giving them the next rank's benefits.

Committee vice chair PBA party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles said the measure would benefit government employees including elected officials who have served 15 years.

Elected officials do not have to serve the 15 years continuously to avail of benefits so long as they reach 65.

However, Nograles said those who avail of voluntary or early retirement before 65 would not benefit from this bill. Instead, they will be covered by the existing law which only averages benefits.

The bill will be submitted to the plenary for its consideration.