MANILA - The House Committee on Information and Communications Technology approved on Tuesday the substitute bill seeking to establish ICT hubs nationwide.

The proposed measure mandates the Department of Information and Communications Technology to prepare a National ICT Plan, which will assess the needs of every province and identify the number of hubs to be developed there.

Under the bill, every province shall have at least one ICT hub based on the type of activity it hosts -- from data farms to IT and business processing management, cyberskills learning hub and digital transformation center, and digital innovation hub, among others.

“ICT hubs shall be developed in geographically equitable locations throughout the province,” the bill stated.

“Any registered business enterprise in the ICT hub may be granted incentives, according to the performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent incentives program under… the CREATE law,” it added.

“All ICT hubs established under this Act are hereby declared free zones within which any PTE may operate,” the bill noted.

The measure further proposes that a digital network infrastructure be established to connect the local ICT hubs to the National Broadband Program though a core backbone network of the DICT, to be funded from the spectrum users’ fees.

