Gatchalian asks for higher budget for anti-trafficking efforts of IACAT

MANILA - Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has asked the Senate Committee on Finance to increase the budget of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking from P76 million to P147 million.



During the interpellations for the proposed total budget of P35.455 billion for the Department of Justice and its attached agencies, Gatchalian commended the efforts of the agency against trafficking, following the recent raids in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations hubs.



“This is to enable them to continue their work in apprehending, in reducing first of all human trafficking victims as well as investigating and curbing online sexual abuse of our minors,” Gatchalian said.



During the interpellation of Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, it was revealed that the proposed intelligence and confidential funds for the Office of the Secretary is P168 million, while 175.4 million is for the National Bureau of Investigation, P10 million for the Office of the Solicitor General and P20 million for the Bureau of Immigration.



“Tinitingnan na lang naman natin dito iyong reasonableness eh, if the agency can be justified to receive confidential fund, yung amount na lang ang tinitingnan natin on the reasonableness,” Pimentel said.



The proposed budget of the DOJ was subsequently deemed submitted after interpellations of senators.