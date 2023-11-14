DOTR says 8 groups eyeing NAIA rehab project

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on August 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said he does not expect more groups to join the bidding for the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, even if the deadline is still more than a month away.

Currently, there are 8 groups who showed interest and have bought bid documents.



Bautista said though the December 27 deadline is still over a month away, that might be a short time if a new group wants to join the bidding for the rehabilitation, operation and expansion of NAIA.



“It will take time for them to do the due diligence to study. It will take longer time to prepare the proposal,” said Bautista.



He added that he met one-on-one some of the groups and so far, their plans and proposals appear to be viable.



The eight prospective bidders who bought bid documents are: GMR Airports International B.V., San Miguel Holdings Corp., Manila International Airport Consortium, Spark 888 Management, Inc, Asian Airport Consortium, Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Incheon International Airport Corporation, and Limak Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.



Bautista also commented on the statement of Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on co-branding Sangley airport with NAIA.



Bautista said it needs to be studied by experts since it’s a new concept.



“Kailangan review-hin technically, kung possible although yung runway niya [Sangley], yung orientation ay halos pareho [sa NAIA]," he said.



The winning bidder of the P170 billion project is expected to be announced in the first quarter of next year. The winning bidder will be given 15 years to rehabilitate the airport’s passenger terminals and airside facilities. The deal may be extended for another 10 years if NAIA improvement targets are met.