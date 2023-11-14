A tourist (C) poses for photograph at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 28, 2018. David Chang, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said Tuesday it was investigating a Manila-based recruitment agency that allegedly overcharged 35 students for a study-work program in Taiwan.

MECO Chairperson Silvestre Bello III said the agency asked the students to pay P45,000, nearly quadruple the combined travel expenses of P12,400.

“Ngayon, ang siningil ng agency ay 45,000 dahil according to them, kailangan daw ng OEC (Overseas Employment Certificate) at saka kailangan ng PDOS (Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar), which is not required dahil hindi naman sila Overseas Filipino Workers; mga estudyante ito,” Bello said in a televised briefing.

He added that MECO granted the agency’s request for a dialogue to clarify the allegations against them.

“Kung mapatunayan namin na nag-overcharge, I am inclined, we are inclined to recommend for the cancellation of their license. Kung mapatunayan namin na ginawa nila iyong illegal collection, we will recommend the cancellation of their license,” Bello said.

He urged students who want to be part of study-work programs abroad to make sure that the recruitment agencies that they tap are legal and accredited by the government.

“Makipagkonsulta muna kayo sa Department of Migrant Workers bago kayo makipag-usap para sa ganoon ay hindi kayo magiging biktima ng mga illegal exaction or illegal collection. Iyon po ang aking maipapayo sa ating mga estudyante,” Bello said.

“Kawawa naman po sila, nag-aaral pa lang sila para makapagtrabaho ay kinukolektahan na sila ng mga illegal expenses,” he said.