MANILA — A senator on Monday called for closer scrutiny into the projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways amid continuing allegations of corruption.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo made the remark when asked what government agency should have its budget slashed for next year.

"Siguro sa mga project, project ng DPWH. Kasi maraming mga maninipis na kalsada diyan," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Based on the National Expenditures Program, the DPWH is allocated P718.4 billion under the proposed P5.268 trillion budget for next year.

Tulfo said a lawmaker may propose a public works project worth P25 billion when the actual cost of the project is only P10 billion.

"So, may kickback agad na P15 billion," he said.

"Siguro, it's about time na silipin itong mga project, project na ito. Legit(imate) ba 'tong mga project na'to at tama ba 'yung mga materyales na ginagamit diyan? Tumutugma ba dun sa amount na requested?" he added.

Tulfo also disclosed that for road projects, portions of project costs were already set aside for kickbacks for project contractors and DPWH district engineers.

"So, 'yung P100 million na project, magiging parang P20 million na lamang dahil 'yung P80 million eh napunta sa hati-hati," he said.

The agency was flagged for lump sums or funds with no line items in its 2023 National Expenditure Program.

A lawmaker said there were no details of regional distribution in the operations budget allocation for the agency's programs and projects.

In October, senators also scored the agency over damaged schools and defective roads.