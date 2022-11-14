'Top to bottom' changes in BuCor sought

Bureau of Corrections personnel at the balcony of their headquarters at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Sept. 19, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A senator wants "top to bottom" changes in the Bureau of Corrections, which has recently come under scrutiny after 2 prison officials were accused of ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist.

"Unang-una, top to bottom siguro na paglilinis (first of all, top to bottom cleansing)," Sen. Raffy Tulfo told ANC's "Headstart" Monday, when asked about what reforms the prison bureau needed.

The senator proposed that correctional officers must be screened properly.

He said he learned from Sen. Robin Padilla that jail guards assigned at the New Bilibid Prison are mostly relatives, which he described as "Kamag-anak Incorporated".

"'Yung mga jail guard halos magkakamag-anak 'yan sila, at 'pag nag-retire 'yung isa, another kamag-anak ang papalit at kapag nagkaroon [ng] bakante, another kamag-anak ang irerekomenda," he said.

"Just imagine puro magkakamag-anak 'yan. So, madaling sabwatan. So, lahat ng katiwalian na nangyayari doon, nagbubulagbulagan nalang because magkakamag-anak," he added.

(Almost all jails guards are relatives. When one retires, a relative would be recommended for the vacancy. Just imagine that they're all relatives. This makes collusion easy. They turn a blind eye to the corruption happening there because they are all related.)

The BuCor supervises and manages the state penitentiary.

For Tulfo, correctional officers should be assigned to a different prison every 6 months.

"Why? Because to avoid familiarity. Familiarity breeds contempt," he said.

Radio personality Percival Mabasa, 63, who went by the name "Percy Lapid" on his program, was shot dead in Muntinlupa City on Oct. 3 as he drove to his studio.

Police alleged BuCor director general Gerald Bantag, who is currently suspended from duty, was behind the murder along with his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Mabasa following the "continued exposé by the latter of the issues against the former on his show," Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters, reading from a statement.

Bantag said he had nothing to do with the killing.

He and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito "Jun Villamor" Palana, a prison inmate who allegedly passed on the kill order to the gunman.

Palana was allegedly suffocated with a plastic bag by members of his own gang.

Dozens of unclaimed corpses of other NBP inmates were also recently discovered at a BuCor-accredited funeral home in Muntinlupa City.

The Department of Justice has ordered an autopsy of the cadavers to determine the causes of death. The remains were stored a funeral parlor since December 2021.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse