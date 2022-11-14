HONG KONG - Ginanap ang hybrid seminar na Hong Kong ASEAN Summit 2022 na may temang “How can Hong Kong build stronger ties with Mainland China and ASEAN in the new normal?” noong November 3, 2022. Inorganisa ito ng pinakamalaking news media sa Hong Kong - ang South China Morning Post o SCMP kabilang ang Philippine Trade and Investment Center o PTIC sa Hong Kong SAR at ang Philippine Consulate General o PCG sa Hong Kong bilang supporting organizations.

200 ang lumahok sa in-person event habang 800 participants ang nakilahok online kung saan nagkasama sa hybrid seminar ang iba-ibang negosyante, business leaders at policymakers mula sa HK, Mainland China at iba pang panig ng mundo.

Mga lumahok sa hybrid Hong Kong ASEAN Summit 2022

Samantala, binigyang-diin ni Philippine Department of Trade and Industry o DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual ang pagiging investment destination ng Pilipinas para sa mga negosyo mula Hong Kong at Mainland China na gustong mag-expand.

“The location of the Philippines as gateway to other ASEAN countries makes our country an ideal complement to Hong Kong and mainland China businesses that seek expansion. This can be in research and development, manufacturing, IT and business process management activities, hyperscaler and data centre activities, among others. From 2016 to 2021, China and Hong Kong invested USD1.7 billion in the Philippines...

...The Philippines and Hong Kong have enjoyed longstanding economic and trade relations. In 2021, Hong Kong was our 4th largest export market, with a total value of USD9.9 billion.

Hong Kong remains one of the top trading partners of the Philippines. We intend to continue building our strong economic ties with Hong Kong in the future through the Joint Economic Committee, among others,” pahayag ni DTI Sec. Pascual.

Ibinahagi rin nina SCMP Chief Executive Officer Ms. Catherine So at Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation Chairman Mr. Daryl Ng ang kahalagahan ng magandang relasyon sa pagitan ng Hong Kong at iba pang bansang kabilang sa ASEAN.

Kabilang din sa keynote speakers sa hybrid seminar sina Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive Mr. John Lee at Singapore Minister for Health Mr. Ong Ye Kung.