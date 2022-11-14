MANILA — The Philippines logged 9,069 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From November 7 to 13, an average of 1,296 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 43 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, six or 0.07 percent were severe and critical cases, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 613 or 9.2 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

This is the fifth straight week with proportion of severe and critical cases to the total COVID-19 admissions accounting to less than 10 percent, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

At least 524 or 21.3 percent of 2,465 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 25.8 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 113 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

39 in November 2022

42 in October 2022

13 in September 2022

2 in August 2022

4 in march 2021

4 in February 2021

4 in January 2021

1 in December 2020

3 in November 2020

1 in September 2020

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, this is the lowest number of deaths logged in a single week in 14 weeks, or since the week of Aug. 1 to 7 when DOH logged 80 deaths.

It is also 53 percent lower or fewer by 130 deaths compared to the 243 deaths logged the week before.

This is also the 9th straight week with weekly deaths below 300. Weekly deaths in the weeks of Sept. 12 to Nov. 6 ranged 228 to 272, the group added.

1,553 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 17 DEATHS

The DOH also reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 4,019,163 since the pandemic started.

Of this number, 229 are in Metro Manila.

The DOH also reported 18 new fatalities, raising the total number of COVID-related deaths to 64,405.

The number of active cases is at 19,821, while 3,934,937 have already recovered from the illness.

As of Nov. 9, over 73.6 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DOH.

Of the figure, more than 20.7 million have received their first booster while almost 3.4 million have gotten their second booster.

For the period of Nov. 1-15, the government placed 32 areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, while the whole Metro Manila and the rest of the country are under Alert Level 1.

