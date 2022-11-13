President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 11, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary

PHNOM PENH—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is still undecided about attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland on January 16-20, 2023.

WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab extended the invitation to Marcos in a breakfast in Cambodia last Saturday.

Marcos said he was still thinking if his schedule would be able to accommodate it.

“So I am undecided yet. It’s travelling too much. That’s already the end of January. I’m going to China on the third," Marcos said.

“Parang, like my mom says, 'Kailan ka nag-oopisina?' Which is --- may dahilan din. So I haven’t decided. We’ll see,” he added.

Schwab told Marcos that attending the WEF would a good opportunity to promote the Philippines before the global business community and attract investors.

But Marcos said he was still assessing if the country is ready for it.

“So papunta ko doon sa Davos tapos sasabihin mo pero hindi, huwag muna ngayon, next year pa. ‘Di ba? Ba’t pa natin gagawin? So ‘yun ang --- that’s really the determining factor,” he said

STATE VISITS

Marcos also said that he had received other invitations for state visits apart from China when he attended the ASEAN meetings.

“Vietnam, Brunei. Actually lahat invited --- kasi first time nila ako na... ‘Yung iba Thailand, first (time) nila ako makilala. So they’ve all invited me. Sabi ko, sige, basta ako naman wala akong hini-hindian,” he said.

“Sinasabi ko lang ‘yung mag-schedule tayo kung kailan libre tayo pareho. That’s down the road. Siguro next year we’ll start honoring those invitations,” he added

Marcos Jr’s next foreign trips include the APEC Summit in Thailand this November, the ASEAN-European Union Summit on December and a state visit to China on early January of next year.