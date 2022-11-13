Marcos Jr visits Filipino community in Cambodia

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday pledged to improve working conditions in the Philippines as he thanked overseas Filipinos in Cambodia who are thriving on greener pastures.



READ: https://t.co/a7ZetVSAIJ pic.twitter.com/thMTDVDnlf — Office of the Press Secretary (@opsgovph) November 13, 2022

PHNOM PENH--President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visited the Filipino community in Cambodia after attending the 40th and the 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh.

In his message, he promised to improve the working conditions in the Philippines, and would address the lack of opportunities so Filipinos would not be forced to leave the country and look for better opportunities abroad.

“Ang aking pangarap ay sana hindi na kailangang umalis ang Pilipino dahil hindi makahanap ng trabaho sa Pilipinas. Kung may aalis man sa Pilipinas para magtrabaho, hindi dahil sapilitan. Ito ay dahil may mas magandang pwesto na pwede nilang kunin. Ngunit kung nais maiwan sa Pilipinas ay may trabaho para sa bawat Pilipino,” Marcos said.

He also recognized the hardships and sacrifices of Filipinos, and the quality of work and values they uphold wherever they go.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Lahat ng piinupuntahan ng Pilipino, pati na rito sa Phnom Penh, sa Cambodia, ay laging sinasabi ng mga lokal, ng mga tiga-doon, na 'ang mga Pilipino ay tuwang-tuwa kami na nandito sila dahil matulungin, napakasipag, honest.' Lahat ng mga katangian na hinahanap ng ating mga kaibigan,” he said.

"Filipinos are the best people in the entire world," added Marcos as he capped his four-day trip at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits.

According to the Philippine consulate in Cambodia, there are more than 5,000 Filipinos living and working in Cambodia.

They work as teachers, guidance counselors, school administrators, engineers, accountants, managers, medical workers, supervisors, skilled workers, as well as in executive positions.