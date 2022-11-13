Marcos back in Manila after 'very successful' ASEAN summit

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. arrived in the Philippines past midnight of Monday from Cambodia where he attended the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits.

Marcos, along with several Cabinet members and other delegates, landed in Pasay City at around 12:14 a.m.

He was welcomed by Vice President Sara Duterte before proceeding to Bulwagang Kalayaan for the arrival ceremony.

Prior to flying back to the country the President shared he met with the Filipino community In Cambodia— the last event of his four-day trip.

“I was honored to meet them, and I thanked them for their efforts and contribution to our nation’s progress and development— as well as that of Cambodia’s because they have been lauded as part of the reconstruction of Cambodia. They play a very large part,” he said during his arrival speech.

"And of course, I was able to update them on what’s happening in our country right now, and the programs and policies of my administration."

Marcos said his first participation in an ASEAN summit as president was “very successful", adding that he articulated the Philippines' interests "and our commitment to working with ASEAN and our Dialogue Partners to find common ground to address the issues affecting our region

and to strengthen cooperation."

“We also got the opportunity to put forward our position, our plans and find ways where we can help each other and coordinate,” he added.

Marcos said among those he had bilateral discussions with were Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the Sultan of Brunei, the President of the Republic of Korea, the Prime Minister of Vietnam, and the Prime Minister of Canada.

“In these meetings, we discussed how we can deepen cooperation in key areas and exchanged views on important regional and global issues,” he explained.

Marcos also participated in related summits where they talked about ASEAN community-building efforts and pressing regional issues, and concerns, including the situation in Myanmar, developments in the South China Sea, the Ukraine crisis, the application of Timor-Leste for ASEAN membership, among others.

According to the president, the exchange of views on regional and international issues during the summits led to the “exploration of possible new areas of cooperation with some of the dialogue partners."

“We also held Summits with some of ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners — they don’t necessarily belong to SEA or Asia but we consult with them like US, AUS, NZ, Canada. We had special sessions just for them and reviewed the progress of our relations so far, in the initiatives and projects under the ASEAN-led mechanisms."

"We participated in a global dialogue this morning with regional and international organizations and discussed collaborative efforts on a comprehensive post-COVID-19 economic recovery.”

Marcos noted that other ASEAN countries are struggling with the same problems as the Philippines.

“There was a very large area of consensus among ASEAN member states. Pare-pareho sa atin yung food supply, presyo ng fertilizer, langis, supply side problems, pareho satin,” he reasoned.

Food security, however, was among the most pressing issues.

“We constantly came back to the subject of food security to see where the private sector can contribute to ensure we have sufficient food supply [with] prices ordinary Filipinos can afford," he said.

Marcos explained that the “most important takeaway” during the ASEAN summit was that the neighboring nations need to help each other.

“Nagkakaunawan lahat na member states na hindi kaya mag-isa. Kailangan sama-sama mag tulungan,” he argued.

“There is a chance to exchange views like we do. There is a very clear way— It is an opportunity for member states and our dialogue partners na kausap sa labas ng Asia. Gives a very good idea where things stand and what is the concern and the situation in other places and all that,” he enthused.

Apart from state heads, the President also met with Cambodia business leaders in a CEO Roundtable organized by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“We are nurturing our relationship with these business leaders as they can open doors for our SMEs to participate in the growing Cambodian market,” he said.



He continued: "I also invited these business leaders to come visit and have a look at the opportunities in the Philippines that are arising from the process of transforming the economy, given that it seems our direction for post-pandemic recovery is bearing fruit.”

Among the topics they touched on were the collaboration on various sectors such as “food processing, energy, low-cost housing, medical care, manufacture of garments and bags, education, and training.”