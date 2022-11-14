Marcos appoints new anti-red tape body chief

MANILA—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Ernesto Perez as the new director general of the Anti-Red Tape Authority.

A Palace statement on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Perez, who succeeds former ARTA chief Jeremiah Belgica.

Perez was deputy director general for ARTA's operations since 2019 and has been serving as the officer-in-charge of the agency since June 2022.

"I thank President Bongbong Marcos for his trust and for Executive Secretary Bersamin's guidance and support, as well as my colleagues in the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), who are doing the legwork to ensure effective and efficient government service delivery," he said in a statement.

"ARTA will continue to be committed to performing its mandate by improving the ease of doing business in the country to help attract more investors," he vowed.

Perez was a lawyer and certified public accountant before he joined ARTA. He was a former assistant secretary in the Department of Trade and Industry from January 2017 to November 2018.