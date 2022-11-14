Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Toyota Alphard sporting the Philippine National Police logo is not a registered vehicle of the PNP, its spokesperson said Monday.

"Base po sa datos at record ng PNP Logistics Support Service ay wala pong issued na vehicle ang PNP na Alphard. (Kahit isa) wala po," PCol. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the national police force, said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Photos of the luxury vehicle sporting PNP markings were first shared by the VISOR Facebook page, which quickly grew viral.

According to the Toyota website, an Alphard 3.5 L has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of ₱ 4,175,000.

Fajardo said the PNP Highway Patrol Group will issue a report on the incident after the police coordinated with VISOR to check the vehicle's plate number and conduction sticker.

She noted that the vehicle's registered owner could face administrative and criminal charges for unauthorized use of the PNP insignia.