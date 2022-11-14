MANILA — A lawmaker on Monday called for a congressional investigation on the recent fighting between the military and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Basilan, which raised questions on the status of the peace process in the region.

The fighting broke out last Tuesday, following what the military said was a "miscommunication" between its soldiers and members of the MILF. At least 7 people were killed in one of the deadliest clashes since a landmark peace pact was signed in 2014.

"I am moving through this privilege speech for a legislative investigation on what happened in Basilan, to be referred to the appropriate committee. Let us invite the OPAPRU, the AFP, the PNP and the leadership of the MILF to shed light on what happened," Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said during a plenary session of the House of Representatives.

"Was there a breakdown in the approved processes between the AFP and the MILF in this incident? Tulad ng ating nabanggit, sa unang insidente pa lamang ng putukan, sana ay naipaabot na sa kinauukulan ang nangyari. Pero bakit ito tumagal ng 2 araw? Hindi ba malinaw ang proseso sa magkabilang panig?"

(In the first instance of gunfight, authorities should have been informed. But why did this last for 2 days? Are processes not clear to both sides?)

For decades the Catholic-majority Philippines has been plagued by violent insurgencies, including a Muslim-led separatist uprising that has killed more than 100,000 people.

A peace deal with the MILF, the largest of the rebel groups, was sealed in 2014.

Its leaders now head a self-ruled area in the former battlefields that include Basilan, as the process of disarming the MILF's 40,000 fighters drags on.

Hataman said the recent fighting displaced some 1,500 families in Basilan.

He floated the idea of reviewing processes covering movements of the military and the MILF combatants.

DISARMING MILF MEMBERS

Hataman also blamed supposed weakness in the decommissioning of MILF members for the clash.

"Kung na-decommission 'yan kung mabilisan 'yung normalization natin, dapat hindi nangyari itong mga nangyayaring ito (sagupaan)," he said during the continuation of the House Committee on Peace, Reconciliation on Unity's briefing on the Philippine peace process.

(This clash would not have happened if they were decommissioned properly.)

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) assured lawmakers it was "fast-tracking the decommissioning for the last phase to start next year so that we could already have the final list of the 40,000 [combatants.]"

"That's why we are also trying our best to finish phase 3 and phase 4 will start next year so the list will be submitted to IDB (independent decommissioning board," OPAPRU Undersecretary David Diciano told the panel.

Hataman said, "Dapat kausapin natin ang counterpart, i-submit niyo as soon as possible kung tunay na merong 40,000 [combatants]."

(We should talk to our counterpart and tell them to submit the list, if there are really 40,000 combatants.)

Diciano reported some 24,000 former MILF combatants have been decommissioned so far.

"In support to the continuous transformation of the combatants, more than P1.2 billion of transitional cash assistance have been provided to 12,000 DCs (decommissioned combatants) under the phase 2 of the decommissioning process, while P1.7 billion worth of assistance were already released for the third phase of decommissioning," the official said.

"Around P3.6 billion worth of social packages and services were also provided to decommissioned combatants, their families and communities." he added.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse