Voting 254-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 5, which establishes an on-site, in-city, near-city, or off-city local government resettlement program for informal settler families.

A member of the Makabayan Bloc voted for the measure, even if it won't end the demolition of "squatter" areas.

"This representation votes YES with reservations on House Bill 5 which seeks to establish an on-site, in-city, near-city, or off-city local government resettlement program for informal settler families," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a speech in explaining her vote.

"Bagama't minamandato ng panukalang batas na ito na gawing first recourse ang on-site, near-city, at in-city resettlement program para sa informal sector families o ISFs, bigo ito sa pagtatanggal ng ano mang porma ng off-city relocation na naglalayo sa mga ISFs sa kanilang trabaho at kabuhayan," Brosas said.

Brosas said the bill's Sec. 26 Urban Renewal and Resettlement keeps off-city as an option of the implementing agencies in case near-city resettlement is not feasible. She added that off-city resettlement appears to be the norm, even if it is to the detriment of the livelihood of those being resettled.

Brosas also noted that the bill fails to prevent the demolition of informal settlers' houses.

"Despite the non-inclusion of some crucial points in this bill, this representation still welcomes the provision which recognizes the rights of renters and sharers under the definition of terms. Isang mahalagang probisyon ang pagkilala sa mga karapatan ng tenants, sharers, at renters sa informal sector lalo't nakakaranas sila ng diskriminasyon sa pagkuha ng government housing," she said.

Brosas also welcomed the provision for a People's Plan.

"This is a huge step forward in ensuring that the beneficiaries are included in the crafting of a relocation program that can address their needs," Brosas said.

The congressional fact sheet of the bill explained that it aims to improve informal settlements from being areas of abject poverty, social exclusion, unsafe housing, and underdevelopment into communities with enhanced physical living conditions and improved quality of life which are fully integrated into a local government unit's physical and socioeconomic fabric and urban governance systems.

It also seeks to ensure the sustainability and viability of resettlement projects for informal settler families (ISFs) and to empower ISFs by making them active partners of the government in the planning and management of their own resettlement.

The bill will be sent to the Senate for action.