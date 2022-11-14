Vice President Sara Duterte thanked the Senate for approving her office's P2.3 billion budget for 2023. Handout photo

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday thanked the Senate for approving her office's P2.3 billion budget for 2023.

In a statement, Duterte said the said approval of the Office of the Vice President's budget showed the Senate's trust and confidence in her office.

"The approval bolsters the OVP’s determination to ensure that social services and other government programs and projects reach communities and bring about positive development and provide solutions to the problems of our fellow Filipinos across the country — especially those who are living in underprivileged communities and those battered by natural calamities and armed conflicts," she said.

Among the projects implemented by the OVP are satellite offices and the Disaster Risk Relief Operations Center, and implemented Medical and Burial assistance program, Libreng Sakay program, PagbaBAGo Campaign, and Kalusugan Food Trucks.

The projects "Mag Negosyo 'Ta Day", "Peace 911" and the building of the permanent home of the Office of the Vice President will be implemented next year.

Within 30 minutes, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva moved for the approval of the OVP's proposed 2023 budget. No senator objected to his motion.

