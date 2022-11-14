DepEd naglaan ng budget sa SPED sa 2023

May pondo na ang Department of Education para sa Special Education Program nito.

Sabi ni Senator Pia Cayetano na siyang nagdedepensa sa budget ng DepEd, mismong DepEd na ang nag realign ng kanilang pondo para makapaglaan sa special education program.

Nagmula ang pondo sa flexible learning programs.

Para sa 2023 may pondo ang special educatIon ng P581.625 million.

"DepEd itself manifested that they will be the one to realign the funding for SPED that was removed from the budget. In the Committee report that is the basis for our discussion, reflects the initiative made by DepEd, which we appreciate kasi hindi na po tayo ang naghanap, sila na ang gumawa ng paraan. That initiative came from them," ani Cayetano.

Ngayon na may pondo na ang SPED, tanong naman ni Senator Risa Hontiveros, kung sapat ba itong pondo na ito.

"Well at least Madam President, if in the chair's opinion, the current allocations are sufficient to ensure equitable access to education," ani Hontiveros.

"Kulang talaga. But we have to start somewhere, I think we can start with the recommendation of the Chairman of basic ed, 60 million will complete at least the ILRC, and then siyempre gusto natin ma-improve yung disbursement utilization and are we ok with that amount? The DepEd family is nodding their head naman , so sufficient naman ang allocation, so ako naman let's show that we can utilize this to the maximum and then we'll ask for additional for next year, I think it's a good place to start bagong bago naman yung batas eh," sagot naman ni Cayetano.

Sabi pa ni Cayetano inalis ang pondo ng SPED sa DepEd dahil sa mababang utilization rate ng pondo para sa SPED.

Bukod sa SPED budget, nag-realign din ang DepEd ng pondo mula sa flexible learning.

Sa kabuuang P19.96 billion na pondo sa flexible learning, nasa P15.7 billion ang reallocated sa ibang programa at attached agencies.

P101.72 milyon ang inilaan sa indigenous people education

P1 bilyon sa general management supervision na gagamitin sa rehabilitation ng mga regional offices

P97 milyon para sa learners support for mental health program

P33 milyon sa child protection program

P581.625 milyon sa Special Education program

P212.8 milyon sa dagdag MOOE ng mga elementary schools habang *P14.8 milyon sa junior high school at P207.5 milyon sa Senior High School.

P92.3 milyon sa teacher quality development program

P3.2 bilyon para sa repair ng mga nasirang paaralan

P276 milyon sa basic education national assessment system

P2.4 bilyon computerization program

P12 milyon sa national literacy policy program

P58 milyon sa early language and numeracy literacy

P44.8 milyon para sa development at promotion ng campus journalism.

Matapos naman ang higit limang oras na interpelasyon ay lumusot din sa plenaryo ang budget ng DepEd at attached agencies nito.

