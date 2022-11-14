PNP officers on standby during the inauguration and blessing of the new Cubao Station in Quezon City, Aug. 17, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. on Monday warned officers against soliciting for Christmas gifts.

“We are directing our PNP units nationwide na to refrain susulat ng tema ng Merry Christmas, mga ganyan. Alam natin na siyempre common yan, parang yung reciprocity but this time sabi ko nga puwede ba maging istrikto tayo,” he said during a press briefing at the PNP headquarters.

(We are directing our PNP units nationwide to refrain from sending out letters saying 'Merry Christmas.' We know that it's common, but this time, I said, could we be stricter?)

He reminded the police force to be sensitive of the public's difficulties during the pandemic, when many lost their jobs and businesses are trying to recover.

“Makisama tayo, ibig sabihin we celebrate Christmas with puwede naman tayo magsaya na hindi naman magastos yung ating pagse-celebrate ng Christmas,” said Azurin.

(Let us celebrate Christmas without spending too much.)

He also reminded the public to refrain from handing gifts to police officers, which is prohibited under the law.

“Siguro this time we refrain from giving gifts kasi baka masanay yung kapulisan. Kaya inuna yung kanilang bonus and at the same time kaya sinasabi ko gastusin naman natin nang maayos ang bonus natin because that came from the government,” said Azurin.

“It's part of the appreciation ng maayos na pagtatrabaho nila so let's not cross more than our entitlement lalo na kung pipilitin mo, eh yun ang bawal na bawal,” he added.

(Perhaps this time, we should refrain from giving gifts because police officers may get used to it. This is why we have given their bonus early and why I said we should spend it properly... It's part of the appreciation for their work, so let's not cross more than our entitlement, especially if you force someone to give gifts, that's prohibited.)

Erring officers will be charged administratively and criminally for graft and corrupt practices, Azurin said.

Some P8.5 billion have been released for the year-end bonus and cash gift of around 226,000 police personnel, according to the PNP Public Information Office.