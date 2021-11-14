ZAMBOANGA CITY — The local government on Sunday lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals.

Prior to this, Zamboanga City implemented a "Sunday lockdown" wherein all residents are not allowed to leave their homes every Sunday, unless in cases of emergencies, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But according to the latest guidelines from the city government, fully vaccinated individuals can go out of their homes while partially vaccinated people will be allowed outdoors if they are scheduled for inoculation.

People aged 17 years old and below are also not allowed outdoors, unless they are scheduled for vaccination.

The fully vaccinated individuals are required to present either their vaccination cards, QR code obtained at the vaccination center, or a vaccination certificate obtained online.

Establishments allowed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) such as groceries, supermarkets, malls, hotels and similar establishments can stay open on Sundays as long as their personnel and operators are fully vaccinated.

Religious venues, public markets and talipapas shall be limited to 30-percent venue capacity, according to the latest guidelines.

Despite the easing of restrictions, public and private resorts and similar establishments remain closed.

Only public transportation drivers who have been fully inoculated against the respiratory disease can operate.

Zamboanga City remains under MECQ until Monday but there is already a recommendation to lower the quarantine level to general community quarantine, which is still awaiting the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

As of Nov. 12, there are 863 active COVID-19 cases ni the city.

The local IATF said it was the first time that active COVID-19 cases dropped to less than 1,000 since a surge started in late September.

— Report from Leizel Lacastesantos

