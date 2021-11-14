Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar speaks to the members of the press during the launch of body-worn cameras (BWC) for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. Eleazar says the use of body cameras will help prevent abuses both on the part of the police and the general public, as part of the PNP's drive to regain the trust of the people. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA — Former police chief Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday took oath under Partido Reporma to officially join the senatorial line-up of presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his vice-presidential tandem Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Lacson earlier confirmed Eleazar's senatorial bid replacing Paolo Capino, the person with disability (PWD) advocate who earlier withdrew his certificate of candidacy (COC).

The former police chief said he never planned to run for Senate and the decision was only made after his wife finally gave him permission.

“'Yung aking maybahay kasama ang aking pamilya ayaw po nilang pumasok ako dito it was only during the birthday of my wife November 11, na nagbigay po siya ng blessing sa akin and November 12 was my retirement,” said Eleazar.

(My wife and my family didn't want me to enter politics. It was only during my wife's birthday on November 11, that she gave me a blessing and November 12 was my retirement day.)

He added that he was convinced to run after talking with Lacson who he looked up to when the latter was still the police chief.

“Nung kami po’y nagkakausap binanggit niya 'yung kanyang mga gustong gawin sa ating bayan na nakita ko pong aligned doon sa ating paninindigan,” he said.

(When we talked, he mentioned what he wanted to do in our nation, which I saw aligned with our position.)

Other political parties also tried to indirectly talk to him into running, he said.

Eleazar said he will focus on peace and order bills if he wins but for now, he could not yet identify which particularities of it as his decision to run was only decided recently.

Lacson also clarified Capino was never a placeholder.

”Katunayan si Powee he was a serious candidate, hindi ito 'yung nag-file para maging placeholder actually kasama namin siya sa lahat ng kumustahan at talagang he could very well represent the PWDs," Lacson said.

(In fact, Powee was a serious candidate, he was not the one who filed to be a placeholder, he was actually with us in all the kamustahans and he really could very well represent the PWDs.)

"Ang kahuli-hulihang representative ng PWDs si Sen. Herrera matagal nang panahon so sana may pagkakataon na magkaroon ulit ng voice ng boses yung PWD.”

(The last representative of the PWDs was Sen. Herrera, it's been a long time so I hope the PWD has the opportunity to have a voice again.)

Eleazer said he is willing to adopt Capino's platform as he files his COC on Monday.

—with reports by Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

