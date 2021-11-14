DAVAO CITY — An official of a group pushing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for President said it would be "most unfortunate" if President Rodrigo Duterte ran against his own daughter in the vice presidential race.

"That is the most unfortunate thing that will happen to the family. Tayong mga taga-Davao, alam natin na mayroong (We in Davao, we know that there are) differences politically between the father and the daughter," said former Davao City councilor and Sara All PH 2022 co-convenor Peter Laviña.

He also said that voters might be confused during the election day if two Dutertes will run for vice president.

Laviña said the group was surprised by Duterte-Carpio's decision to gun for the country's second-highest post, and hope that she changes her mind and run for the presidency on the final day for substitution on Monday.

He said they will also wait for President Duterte's final say on the matter.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar announced on Saturday that President Duterte is set to file his COC for vice president on Monday.

Laviña said President Duterte may lose his focus on fighting the pandemic if the chief executive pushes through with his candidacy.

"Ilang buwan na lang ang Duterte administration at ang panawagan ng tao, is put attention to the pandemic. Eh kung magiging kandidato si presidente, madi-divide ang kanyang attention. Totoong makakaikot siya, makakampanya siya. Pero ang negative effect naman niyan, hindi niya matutugunan yung kanyang responsibilities as President. Baka magalit din ang taumbayan," he added.

(The Duterte administration has only a few months left, and the public cry is to put attention to the pandemic [sic]. If the President runs, his attention will be divided. Yes, he can go around and campaign. But the effect is negative. He won't be able to fulfill his responsibilities as President. The public may get angry.)

- report from Hernel Tocmo