Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman on Sunday criticized the latest developments in the changing landscape of the Philippine 2022 elections as a circus, with President Rodrigo Duterte treating the issue as if it were a family matter.

Saturday saw Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who previously withdrew her reelection bid, file her certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice president.

Averting a possible face-off, Senator Bong Go withdrew his COC for vice president (VP) and instead, filed his COC for president, accompanied by no less than President Duterte himself.

He, in turn, is said to be running for VP as Go’s running mate, according to Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar.

In an interview with a social media influencer, Duterte acknowledged he told Go to run for president.

“‘Di ba umiiyak si Bong? Sabi ko, ‘wag kang umiyak - ayan meron bukas ang presidente, tumakbo ka; bakit ka iiyak dyan sa dahil lang anak ko sumingit bigla?” the president said.

(Was Bong crying? I said: Don't cry, tomorrow you run for president. Why would you cru just because my daughter suddenly entered the scene?)

For De Guzman, this is proof Duterte has reduced a national issue to nothing more than a family feud issue.

“Parang problema lang ng isang pamilya na yung isang anak nya ay nagtampo, ay pinatahan. ‘O sige, ipwesto ka namin dito bilang Presidente. Parang yung isyu ng buong bayan ay kinoconsider na family matters lang na sa mga nagtatampong anak ay inaalo lang,” he said, following a meeting with a labor union in Las Piñas.

(It's as if it was just a family problem where one child is sulking and then made to stop crying. Okay, we'll put you here as President. It's like national issues were being considered as just family matters, where a jealous child is made to stop crying.)

The labor leader said it’s unlikely Duterte will run against his own daughter.

“Malabo. Anak niya e. Unless na may talagang sagad-sagad na pagkatrapo na magkakapamilya ay nagkakagatan sa pulitika dahil ang hangad lang naman talaga ay kapangyarihan. Isang tatak yan ng mga trapo at dinastiyang pulitika dito sa ating bansa na sila-sila ay nagkakagatan,” he explained.

(Unlikely. It's his daughter. Unless they've become such traditional politicians that they can bite each other due to politics because all they want is power. It's a mark of traditional politicians and dynasties her in the country that they bite each other.)

He expressed doubt that the President has not talked to his daughter about her VP bid.

Duterte had wondered why Duterte-Carpio is running for VP when her numbers are higher than Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s.

Marcos, Jr.’s political party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, adopted Duterte-Carpio as their VP soon after she filed her COC on Saturday.

De Guzman said it’s hard to predict what the Duterte family is up to.

“Ang mas malinaw sa akin, parang, based sa history nila, karakter ng mga pamilyang yan ay parang ginagawang circus yung pulitika na pinaglalaruan ang taumbayan. Walang isang salita. Pare-parehong walang isang salita,” he said.

(What's clear is that, based on their history, the character of this family is they turn politics into a circus and toy around with the public.)

“Pero ang malinaw, nagkakasabwatan ang tatlo — Duterte, yung Bongbong [Marcos] at saka yung Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Mukhang yun ang mas matimbang ngayon — na yung mga trapo, mga magnanakaw, mga berdugo nagsama-sama, nagkakakampi-kampi para tiyakin na mapangalagaan yung kanilang kapangyarihan, at yung mga ninakaw nilang yaman,” he said.

(But what's clear is that the three are conniving - Duterte, Bongbong Marcos and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Looks like that is what's important, that the traditional politicians, thieves, and murderers have come together, banded together to ensure that their power and loot are not threatened.)

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo reportedly brokered the tandem of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

“Tingin ko nga, sa dulo, magwiwithdraw si Duterte at saka si Bong Go, March o April, para ibuhos kay Sara at kay Bongbong ang suporta,” De Guzman claimed.

(I think, in the end, [President] Duterte and Bong Go will withdraw in March or April so that Sara and Bongbong will get full support.)

But Duterte, in his interview, said he will never support Marcos, asking for a little more time to reveal why.

De Guzman found this hard to believe.

“Ang alam ko noong nakaraang eleksyon, 2016, ay magkakampi silang dalawa, ng mga Marcoses. At laging bilib si Duterte, sa mahabang panahon ng kanyang panunungkulan, wala siyang binabanggit kundi yung pagbilib niya sa mga Marcos. At si Marcos naman, ganun din in return, si Bongbong walang ibang sinasabi kundi bilib siya kay Duterte,” the labor leader said.

(What I know is that in the 2016 elections, the two were allies, they were with the Marcoses. And Duterte has always said that he admires the Marcoses. And Marcos, in turn, has said that he admires Duterte.)

“Kaya hindi imposible na ito’y mga laro lamang. Ito’y palabas para lagi silang mapag-usapan o lituhin ang ating mga botante,” he added.

(That's why it's not impossible that this is just a ploy so that people continue talking about them, to confuse voters.)

De Guzman advised Duterte to focus on preparing for possible cases against him, instead of running for any government position.

The Internation Criminal Court (ICC) recently opened a formal probe into killings in the Philippines in connection with Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

“Tingin ko huwag na siyang tumakbo e. Tingin ko maghanda na lang siya ng mga kaso na isasampa sa kanya ng ICC. Kasi tatakbo pa siya e gegewang-gewang na nga siyang maglakad e. Kaya huwag na niyang ipilit at mamahinga na lang siya at ayusin niya yung paghahanda para dun sa kasong kakaharapin niya — ICC man yan o yung bagong papalit na gobyerno,” de Guzman said.

(I think he should not run anymore. I think he should prepare for the cases that will be filed against him in the ICC. Why would he run when he can't even walk properly. That's why he shouldn't force it, and just prepare for the cases he will face- whether it be with the ICC or the new government that will succeed him.)

De Guzman had earlier called the latest developments a manifestation of dirty politics.

But he expressed optimism support for Duterte has waned over the years.

“Marami nang nawala dun sa boto ni Duterte noong 2016,” he said.

(He has lost a lot of the people who voted for him in 2016.)

“Kaya wala naman dapat ipag-alala yung mga tao. Ang mahalaga, magpirmi, huwag nang pansinin itong mga palabas ng pamilyang Duterte, ni Bongbong Marcos at saka ni Bong Go,” he added.

(People shouldn't worry. What's important is to stand firm, nevermind this show of the Duterte family, Bongbong Marcos and Bong Go.)

De Guzman spoke before a hundred union members in Las Piñas Sunday morning along with his senatorial candidate labor leader Luke Espiritu, before proceeding to a meeting of urban poor leaders and homeowners’ association heads in Guiguinto, Bulacan that same afternoon.

Both aspirants reiterated their rejection of traditional politicians.

Another aspirant, Partido Lakas ng Masa party-list nominee July Panday, ridiculed what had just happened on Saturday.

“Pati sila nalilito kung sino sa angkan patatakbuhin nila,” he said, urging a shift to new politics.

(Even they were confused about who their clan should field.)

“Sawa na tayo sa panloloko ng mga trapong ito.”

( We are tired of the deception of these traditional politicians.)

RELATED VIDEO: