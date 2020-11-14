Typhoon Ulysses death toll now at 32: NDRRMC

Residents of Barangay, Banaba in San Mateo, Rizal return to their homes to clear mud and debris after massive floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated several parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has reached 32, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Saturday.

As of 8 a.m., the NDRRMC said 15 have died in Region 2, 6 in Cordillera, 6 in Calabarzon and 5 in Region 5.

Rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses caused flooding across Luzon, including the worst seen in years in parts of Metro Manila and Rizal province.

NDRRMC Deputy Spokesperson Rachelle Miranda said they are now directing all their augmented support for search and rescue operations to Region 2, particularly Cagayan Valley, where unprecedented flooding started Friday.

"All our efforts lead to Region 2," she said in an interview on ANC on Saturday morning.

Cagayan Valley suffered heavy flooding in the wake of the typhoon due to rainfall from other provinces, siltation of the Cagayan River, and water release by Magat Dam, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said in a separate interview.

Thousands of residents are still stranded on the roofs of their homes waiting to be rescued, he said.

Mamba said that 9 people died and around 47,000 have been rescued from their flood-hit homes.

"Since last night we've been receiving calls from Region 2. Were almost done with the NCR (National Capital Region) operations. Most of the calls are continuously coming from people from Metro Manila who have been contacted by families or friends in Region 2," said Miranda.



Typhoon Ulysses left the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning after causing the worst flooding in years in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The 21st tropical cyclone to enter the country this year pummeled Luzon Thursday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake, just as the island reeled from earlier storms, including Super Typhoon Rolly.

Miranda said 105 cities and municipalities all over Luzon were identified to be flooded.

Miranda said 65,000 families or over 232,000 individuals are staying in evacuation centers while others returned home when floodwaters subsided.

Clearing operations are still ongoing while around a hundred road sections and about 58 bridges are still not passable, she added.