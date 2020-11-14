DepEd cancels P4.2-million Christmas ham, cheese procurement amid pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Education said Saturday it has cancelled its supposed procurement of over P4 million worth of ham and cheese meant for the central office's Christmas celebration, calling it "inappropriate" amid the pandemic and stream of typhoons affecting parts of the country.

The Department of Education says it cancelled the bidding for P4 million worth of ham and cheese for its Central Office's Christmas celebration. @ABSCBNNews — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) November 14, 2020

DepEd released a statement after the halted procurement came to light on social media, drawing public criticism for the supposed expense.

DepEd Public Affairs Director June Arvin Gudoy said the department has "reallocated" the funds to aid employees heavily affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, which brought severe flooding and damage across Luzon this month.

Funds will also be used to provide support for those affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The call for bidding has been cancelled. It was regular procurement but it is inappropriate at this time when our employees are severely affected by recent disasters. We have since reallocated the funds for the needs of those affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses and the ongoing COVID-19 effort for our employees," Gudoy said in a statement.

The DepEd had opened bids on its website for “Supply and Delivery of Ham and Cheese for DepEd Central Office Christmas Celebration” with funding of P4.278 million.

The page to the bidding has been deleted.

DepEd said its offices in areas spared by recent typhoons have offered to help those hit by successive storms.

"After Bicol, our Undersecretaries will also visit our schools in Cagayan soonest to check the needs of our schools. The welfare of our teachers and learners remains to be our priority and more so at this time," Gudoy said.

-- With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News