Coast Guard rescues over 200 residents in flood-hit Cagayan Valley

Magat Dam water release worsens flood in Cagayan, governor says

RAMON, Isabela - Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescued more than 200 people in Cagayan and Isabela during the initial hours of rescue operations in the provinces after massive flooding devastated Cagayan Valley.

As of 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 276 affected residents were rescued from the deep floods in Cagayan and Isabela, according to the Coast Guard District Northeastern Luzon

Tens of thousands of residents in Cagayan, Isabela and other provinces part of Cagayan River were trapped in their homes or on rooftops since the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, with some urgently calling for help via social media.

Due to Ulysses and the monsoon rains, Magat Dam in the region had to release excess water after it reached critical level. Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said this "exacerbated" flooding in Cagayan province.

"Kaya ngayon po napakataas ng level ng Cagayan River," he earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The dam's reservoir level remained at spilling level of 192.18 meters at 5 a.m. Using 5 spillway gates, which later went down to 3, water at 1,686 cubic meter per second was released.

The released water will flow directly to the Magat River, a tributary of the Cagayan River.

The Cagayan River's water level was at 13.00 meters in the Buntun Bridge area around 4 a.m., breaching the 12-meter critical level.--with reports from Danielle Rebollos