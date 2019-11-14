Ramon maintains strength as it nears Cagayan; storm signals in some areas lifted

PAGASA satellite imagery

MANILA - Tropical Storm Ramon maintained strength as it moved closer to Cagayan on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was spotted approximately 500 kilometers east of Baler town, Aurora while packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and 80 kph gusts.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 is still up over Catanduanes, which will experience 61 to 120 kph winds for 24 hours.

Signal No. 1 also remains hoisted over the eastern portion of Isabela, northern Aurora, Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Albay. These areas will experience 30 to 60 kph winds in over 36 hours.

PAGASA, meanwhile, lifted wind signals over Sorsogon, and Northern and Eastern Samar.

On Friday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Northern Aurora, Camarines Norte and Polillo Island.

On Saturday, light to moderate to occasionally heavy rains may be experienced over Cagayan, Northern Aurora, and the eastern portion of Isabela. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Apayao and the rest of Isabela and Aurora.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky, especially for small seacraft, over the seaboards of areas under wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Aurora and Quezon due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions.

