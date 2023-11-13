Senators vow to fight for bigger budget for DMW

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia show stacks of forms submitted by victimized sea-based workers. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers may get more P1 billion of its proposed budget back as senators said they would back more funding for the new agency in 2024.

During debates on the proposed budget for the DMW, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva to reinstate P1.4 billion renmoved from the agency's propsoed budget.

"Two years pa lang ang DMW…so with that, this representation would like to state that I will fight for the budget of DMW," he said.

"This P1.4 billion is very important. To begin with, its already there — I wanted to find out saan napunta yun? Ipaglalaban po natin na ito ay maibalik, para mabigyan ng mas maayos na serbisyo ang ating mga kababayan na migrant workers," Villanueva promised.

Sen. JV Ejercito, budget sponsor for the DMW's proposed budget of more than P13 billion, said around P6.9 billion would be for the Office of the Secretary and another P6.755 billion has been allocated for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

He said allocations for the DMW in the House version of the budget bill is 2.6 billion lower than the P15.108 billion in the National Expenditure Plan, the executive branch's proposed budget.

OWWA EMERGENCY REPATRIATION FUND

Sen. Ejercito also emphasized the importance of OWWA's Emergency Repatriation Fund (ERF) for migrant workers in need of help.

"It was really maximized during the time of the COVID emergency," he said, adding he hopes the P5 billion earmarked for it will be put to good use.

"With the crisis situation in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine, we can still utilize the ERF for the purpose of repatriation and assistance for our OFWs," Ejercito said.

Ejercito thanked Villanueva for his support for the proposed DMW budget.

According to Villanueva, there are about 27 active wars around the globe and it is important for government agencies like DMW and OWWA to be prepared to assist Filipinos in conflict areas.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo said he also also supports the proposed DMW budget, adding the financial assistance given to Filipino repatriates from Gaza and Israel is not enough.

"While I'm glad that the DMW and OWWA are giving every returning OFW P50,000 each as financial assistance, sapat na ba ito?" he said.

"Sa tingin ko ay hindi sapat ang initial P100,000 upang buhayin ang kanilang mga anak at pamilya," he said as he batted for a higher budget for the agency.