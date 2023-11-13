LTO: No more backlogs in motor vehicle plates by Nov. 15

Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel work at the LTO’s Plate Making Facility in Quezon City on June 03, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) assured the Senate that the backlog in motor vehicle plates will end in the next two days, or by November 15.



Department of Transportation budget sponsor Senator Grace Poe said during the plenary debates that as of now, there are about 990,000 unreleased motor vehicle plates.

The backlog in motorcycle plates, however, is estimated at 13 million and may take until 2025 to resolve.

“The good news is by November 15 (2023) there will be no more backlogs for motor vehicles, but until 2025 there will still be motorcycle plates backlog to the tune of around 13 million,” Poe said.



Senator Koko Pimentel said the backlog in motor vehicle plates is around 179,000 as of today, but Poe assured that this will be resolved on November 15.



DRIVER’S LICENSE BACKLOG



Meanwhile, the LTO revealed that the backlog in driver’s license cards is about 2.4 million for 2023, but they expect a supply of almost 5 million cards to arrive in 2024.



“For the driver’s license, as of Oct 18, 2023 the backlog is 2.4 million cards and is projected to increase to 3.9 million by December 2023. Based on projections, LTO is expecting 4.6 million cards supplies by next year,” Poe said.



Poe added: “Considering the projected annual requirement of 6.6 million cards based on average license cards issuance of about 550,000 cards per month, this results in a projected deficit of 2-million cards in 2024.”



Poe is hopeful that the LTO will be able to catch up on their backlog by 2025.



Poe explained that this is the reason they added about P297 million to the LTO’s budget to be allocated for the purchase of license cards. The LTO will also receive P80.3 million to fund the replacement of 23 defective laser engraver machines.



The existing machines of LTO for printing of license cards are now 5-years in operation and according to Poe, there are 83 machines nationwide that need to be replaced.

